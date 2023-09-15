Jefferson doesn't have to use outside oncologists, judge says

A federal judge temporarily denied a motion that would force Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals to use outside oncologists to treat patients, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Sept. 15.

Sellersville-based Alliance Cancer Specialists, a medical practice with 36 oncologists, is suing Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, both based in Philadelphia, alleging the system is attempting to monopolize cancer care in the area. Alliance accused Jefferson of unreasonable restraint of trade, unfair trade practices, antitrust violations, tortious interference with business relations and breach of contract. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages and an order blocking the system from terminating the hospital privileges of Alliance physicians.

The judge temporarily denied a motion by Alliance to prevent Jefferson from exclusively using its own physicians.

Jefferson told the Journal it applauded the judge's "careful consideration of the facts. Jefferson intends to continue vigorously defending our position."

Becker's has reached out for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.