Indiana hospital shooting left 2 dead, including police officer

An altercation at Tell City, Ind.-based Perry County Memorial Hospital between a domestic dispute suspect and Indiana state police officer Sgt. Heather Glenn left both dead, according to the Courier & Press.

The Indiana State Police said a woman arrived at Perry County Memorial Hospital early on July 3 with injuries received during a domestic dispute and spoke with Ms. Glenn about the incident. Ms. Glenn left the scene but then returned when the unnamed woman reported the suspect, Sean Hubert, was on his way to the hospital, according to the report.

Ms. Glenn tried to arrest Mr. Hubert when he arrived at the hospital, according to the Indiana State Police, and Mr. Hubert shot her during a struggle. Other officers on the scene then fatally shot Mr. Hubert, according to the report.

"On behalf of all of Perry County Memorial Hospital, we thank the officers who responded to our call this morning, and join the community in grieving the loss of Officer Glenn," said Jared Stimpson, CEO of Perry County Memorial Hospital, in a July 3 Facebook post. "We are grateful to all members of law enforcement who bravely put their lives at risk to protect patients and employees of hospitals."

Perry County Memorial Hospital temporarily suspended all services except for the hospital's emergency room after the shooting. The hospital resumed full operations July 5, according to a message on its Facebook page.