FDA delays enforcement of Drug Supply Chain Security Act

The Drug Supply Chain Security Act now won't be enacted until November 2024, allowing pharmacies another year to prepare to comply with the law's drug distribution security requirements.

The act was passed in 2013 and its full implementation was originally scheduled for 10 years later, but after pharmacy organizations advocated for more time, the FDA postponed the timeline until Nov. 27, 2024.

The delayed policies include the interoperable, electronic, package level product tracing provisions, according to the FDA. The agency said the additional time might "be needed to continue to develop and refine appropriate systems and processes to conduct interoperable, electronic tracing at the package level, [and] to achieve robust supply chain security under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act while helping ensure continued patient access to prescription drugs."