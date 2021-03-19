13 indicted in alleged Medicaid fraud scheme

Thirteen mental health practitioners and interpreters were charged in an alleged multimillion-dollar Medicaid fraud scheme, the Department of Justice said March 18.

Two separate indictments accuse the 13 defendants of defrauding Medicaid by submitting false claims through their employers for services that were purportedly given to Medicaid patients. However, the mental health services and interpretation services were never given, the Justice Department alleges.

According to the indictments, some participants took part in the scheme for nearly three years. In total, the defendants, who were affiliated with Minnesota-based patient services company Live Better, defrauded Medicaid more than $5.4 million, according to the Justice Department.

