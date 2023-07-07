10 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From a Masschussetts hospital alleging an architectural design company cost it Medicare certification to a physician suing HCA for libel, here are 10 hospital lawsuits and settlements Becker's has reported since June 26:

1. Beaver, Pa.-based Heritage Valley Health System faces a federal lawsuit over claims it transmitted patient data to tech companies via consumer-tracking tools like the Meta Pixel.

2. An Indiana physician filed a lawsuit against Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Medical Group to keep it from enforcing a noncompete agreement.

3. Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital is suing CannonDesign, the architectural design company behind its new hospital facility, for $8 million. The hospital alleges the architect's design violated fire codes, preventing the hospital from receiving Medicare and Medicaid certification. The damages sought in the lawsuit would equal roughly 9 percent of the hospital's total cost.

4. A gynecologic oncologist filed a lawsuit against his former employer, Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Hospital, and associated entities, alleging they made a premature report that hindered his future employment opportunities.

5. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Beaumont Hospital, in Wayne, Mich., alleging it failed to accommodate a registered nurse with a disability.

6. A group of California healthcare providers — including Santa Barbara-based Cottage Health System and Santa Maria-based Community Health Centers of the Central Coast — agreed to pay $68 million to settle allegations that they submitted false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

7. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is facing a second lawsuit over a January data breach that affected an estimated 1 million patients.

8. A medical waste company filed a lawsuit against Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, alleging the system planted a human torso at the facility.

9. The Regents of the University of California are suing an insurer they say denied payment for a 2014 cyberattack on Los Angeles-based UCLA Health.

10. Former emergency room physicians at St. Margaret's Health-Peru (Ill.) filed a lawsuit against the now-shuttered hospital, alleging it missed payments for their services.





