Community Health Systems sued again over data breach affecting 1 million patients

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is facing another lawsuit over a January data breach that affected an estimated 1 million patients.

Patient Dennis Ross filed the proposed class-action complaint June 26 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, claiming the health system showed a "reckless disregard" for data security and "breached their duty" to protect patients' personal and health information, including under HIPAA. The plaintiff seeks damages and injunctive relief.

The 78-hospital system has estimated that about 1 million of its patients were affected by the data breach, which stemmed from the GoAnywhere file transfer software from third-party vendor Fortra. Clop, a ransomware gang with ties to Russia, has claimed responsibility for the hack.

Community Health Systems was hit in May with a similar lawsuit filed in federal court in Tennessee. The health system didn't immediately respond to a request from Becker's for comment.