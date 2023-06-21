Massive data breach claims another health system victim

An Ohio medical center has been caught up in the Fortra data breach that has affected multiple health systems, The Blade reported.

University of Toledo Medical Center began notifying affected patients in early June that their information may have been compromised in an IT security incident involving billing company IntelliHARTx, or iTx, and its file transfer provider, Fortra, according to the June 19 story. The breached data may include names, addresses, Social Security numbers, insurance information, diagnoses and medications.

"It is important to note the incident was isolated to the third-party company and did not affect UToledo’s information technology systems," the medical center wrote in a statement to the news outlet. "ITx is taking the incident seriously and notifying individuals potentially impacted about the incident and offering free access to credit monitoring services."

The January hack on Fortra, which Russian ransomware gang Clop has claimed credit for, has also affected nearly 1 million patients at Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems and more than 25,000 at Pittsburgh-based UPMC, among other health systems.