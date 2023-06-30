EEOC sues Michigan hospital claiming disability discrimination against nurse

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Beaumont Hospital, in Wayne, Mich., alleging it failed to accommodate a registered nurse with a disability.

The lawsuit, filed June 29, contends that the hospital refused to transfer the nurse to a vacant position to accommodate a medical work hours restriction. Instead, the hospital had the nurse apply and compete with other candidates for openings, according to the lawsuit. After several months of applying, the nurse earned a new position that allowed her to work less than 32 hours a week. EEOC alleges the hospital's actions violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The commission filed the lawsuit against the hospital after failing to reach a prelitigation settlement. The suit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the former employee, along with injunctive relief.

The hospital denies the suit's allegations.



"We made numerous accommodations for this former team member. Discrimination of any kind did not occur," a Beaumont spokesperson told Becker's. "We are committed to providing reasonable workplace accommodations for team members while also maintaining a workforce sufficient to care for our patients."