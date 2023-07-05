Massachusetts hospital alleges architect cost it Medicare certification

Nantucket (Ma.) Cottage Hospital is suing CannonDesign, the architectural design company behind its new hospital facility, for $8 million, the Nantucket Current reported July 3.

The hospital alleges that the architect's design violated fire codes, preventing the hospital from receiving Medicare and Medicaid certification. The damages sought in the lawsuit would equal roughly 9 percent of the hospital's total cost.

CannonDesign did not provide any comment to the Current.

"Nantucket Cottage Hospital has brought this complaint simply to enforce the terms of its contract and recoup the costs associated with correcting Cannon's design errors and associated delays in construction," NCH said in a statement. "The hospital remains licensed and certified, and the suit has no bearing on current operations."