UCLA Health sues insurer claiming it denied payments for cyberattack

The Regents of the University of California are suing an insurer they say denied payment for a 2014 cyberattack on Los Angeles-based UCLA Health, ABC7 Los Angeles reported.

The breach compromised patient information including names, addresses, Social Security numbers and medical data, according to the June 26 story. The regents filed the lawsuit June 23 in Los Angeles Superior Court against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's. The insurer didn't respond to the news outlet's request for comment.

After several patients filed a class-action lawsuit, the regents settled in 2019, putting $2 million into a claims fund and $5 million toward a cybersecurity enhancement fund, the news outlet reported. The regents also had to pay for identity theft monitoring for the class members as well as attorney fees and other court costs. Lloyd's allegedly denied coverage for all losses incurred as a result of the cyberattack.