Size of Florida lab scam grows to $67M as 10 more are charged

The size of an alleged healthcare fraud scheme involving diagnostic labs has risen to $67 million, after 10 Florida residents were charged in connection with the scheme, Palm Beach Post reported March 1.

The new charges come four months after a person with ties to the Trafficante crime family was indicted in connection with the scheme, the report said. Those involved are alleged to have paid kickbacks and bribes to labs and medical device companies in exchange for the placement of orders for unnecessary tests and medical equipment.

The unnecessary medical services and devices were then allegedly billed to Medicare, the report said.

The Florida residents charged in connection with the scheme are Thomas Dougherty, 39, of Royal Palm Beach; Louis Carver, 30, of Delray Beach; Timothy Richardson, 29, of Lantana; Jose Goyos, 35, of West Palm Beach; Daniel Carver, 35, of Coral Springs; John Paul Gosney Jr., 39, of Parkland; Ethan Macier, 22, of Coral Springs; Ashley Cigarroa, 29, of North Lauderdale; and Galina Rozenberg, 39, and Michael Rozenberg, 58, of Hollywood.

Each faces multiple charges, the report said, including conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The crimes are punishable by a maximum 20-year prison sentence.