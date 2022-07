Rite Aid and Quest Diagnostics are partnering to bolster PCR test offerings for COVID-19.

The partnership is expected to double access to the tests at the retailer's 2,350 stores, the companies said July 19. Qualifying insured customers can get the test for free with an appointment at Rite Aid drive-thru locations. All other locations will offer scheduling to pick up at-home collection kits.

Quest Diagnostics provides test results via MyQuest, the lab's online portal and app.