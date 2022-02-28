Lab technicians per capita, by state

Massachusetts has the highest number of lab technologists and technicians per capita, according to an analysis by Becker's. California has the highest number of active licenses, but it has the sixth-fewest number of licenses per 10,000 residents.

The analysis is based on July 2020 U.S. Census data, as well as data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of lab technologists and technicians per capita, in descending order: