Lab technicians per capita, by state

Massachusetts has the highest number of lab technologists and technicians per capita, according to an analysis by Becker's. California has the highest number of active licenses, but it has the sixth-fewest number of licenses per 10,000 residents.

The analysis is based on July 2020 U.S. Census data, as well as data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of lab technologists and technicians per capita, in descending order:

State

Number of Lab Techs

Population

Lab Techs per 10,000 Residents

Massachusetts

11,460

7,029,917

16.3

North Dakota

1,220

779,094

15.66

Utah

4,880

3,271,616

14.92

South Dakota

1,310

886,667

14.77

Missouri

8,920

6,154,913

14.49

District of Columbia

990

689,545

14.36

Tennessee

8,860

6,910,840

12.82

Wisconsin

7,460

5,893,718

12.66

Kansas

3,560

2,937,880

12.12

Vermont

770

643,077

11.97

Arizona

8,460

7,151,502

11.83

North Carolina

12,200

10,439,388

11.69

Michigan

11,590

10,077,331

11.5

Illinois

14,630

12,812,508

11.42

Indiana

7,730

6,785,528

11.39

Mississippi

3,360

2,961,279

11.35

Minnesota

6,410

5,706,494

11.23

Maryland

6,900

6,177,224

11.17

Georgia

11,790

10,711,908

11.01

Oklahoma

4,330

3,959,353

10.94

Alabama

5,480

5,024,279

10.91

Connecticut

3,890

3,605,944

10.79

Pennsylvania

13,440

13,002,700

10.34

Ohio

11,830

11,799,448

10.03

Florida

21,420

21,538,187

9.95

Maine

1,330

1,362,359

9.76

Virginia

8,270

8,631,393

9.58

West Virginia

1,690

1,793,716

9.42

Alaska

680

733,391

9.27

Louisiana

4,290

4,657,757

9.21

Rhode Island

990

1,097,379

9.02

Texas

26,240

29,145,505

9

Montana

970

1,084,225

8.95

Kentucky

3,950

4,505,836

8.77

New York

17,470

20,201,249

8.65

Arkansas

2,600

3,011,524

8.63

Nebraska

1,690

1,961,504

8.62

Colorado

4,920

5,773,714

8.52

Washington

6,560

7,705,281

8.51

Hawaii

1,200

1,455,271

8.25

Iowa

2,600

3,190,369

8.15

South Carolina

4,150

5,118,425

8.11

New Jersey

7,300

9,288,994

7.86

Wyoming

450

576,851

7.8

Oregon

3,060

4,237,256

7.22

California

27,530

39,538,223

6.96

Nevada

1,870

3,104,614

6.02

Delaware

590

989,948

5.96

New Mexico

1,260

2,117,522

5.95

Idaho

980

1,839,106

5.33

New Hampshire

710

1,377,529

5.15

