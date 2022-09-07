Applied DNA receives monkeypox testing service approval

DNA-based technology developer Applied DNA has launched its monkeypox testing service after receiving approval from the New York State Department of Health.

The service will be available to hospital systems and clinical labs in the state to help increase monkeypox testing efficiency, capacity and turnaround time by using a real-time PCR test, according to a Sept. 6 news release.

Testing will take place at the company’s molecular diagnostics laboratory in Stony Brook, N.Y., which will act as a reference lab to support a high volume of tests from clients in the area.

There are more than 20,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S. as of Sept. 6, according to the CDC.