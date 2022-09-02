$5.53B: Olympus, PerkinElmer sell lab equipment businesses to private equity

Medical and life sciences manufacturer Olympus is selling Evident, its lab instrument subsidiary, to a private equity firm for $3.08 billion, Chemical & Engineering News reported Sept. 1.

Bain Capital's acquisition of the lab equipment business comes less than one month after PerkinElmer said it would sell its name and analytical assets to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for $2.45 billion, the report said. Olympus will look to focus on its medical endoscopes and other therapeutic lines.

Evident sells microscopes, X-ray fluorescence analyzers and other optical instruments, and industrial endoscopes and related inspection equipment, the report said.