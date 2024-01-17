Why the AMA focuses more on Medicare reimbursement than AI

Even though artificial intelligence is top of mind for many healthcare leaders, the American Medical Association said it's more focused on Medicare reimbursement, Politico reported.

The AMA released its principles for the deployment and use of AI in November but has lately been lobbying to overturn the 3.4% cut in Medicare reimbursement that took effect at the beginning of this year, according to the Jan. 16 story.

"This is what we are focused on because it is so urgent," AMA President Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, told the news outlet.

This instance shows how many of the latest tech tools are still theoretical at this point while finances are an ongoing, real-world concern, Politico reported. Not much is happening on the healthcare AI regulation front anyway, save for new HHS transparency rules for AI developers that came out in December. "No serious effort has been made by either body to pass comprehensive legislation," U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., of the GOP Doctors Caucus, wrote in a recent letter to the FDA.