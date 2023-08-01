Which health systems are working with Amazon, Google + Microsoft

Health systems across the U.S. continue to work closely with Big Tech companies to further their digital transformations. Here are the collaborations Becker's has reported on in the past month.

— Providence is piloting generative AI for inbox management of physician emails, cutting the response time from three days to one, Becker's reported July 27. Providence customized the development of that platform using a large language model from Microsoft. Generative AI has also been incorporated into the Dragon Ambient eXperience, or DAX, clinical documentation program that Providence uses from Microsoft subsidiary Nuance.

— Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center's new 10-story, 128-bed inpatient hospital will be outfitted with Amazon's Alexa, the Tampa Bay Times reported July 18.

— Madison, Wis.-based UW Health is examining how ChatGPT can assist nurses with inbox management similar to how its physicians are using the technology to draft patient portal messages via a collaboration with Epic and Microsoft, Becker's reported July 13.

— At least 19 big health systems have joined Threads, a Twitter competitor from Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms, Becker's reported July 12.

— Google and Microsoft are partnering with more than 20 health systems in the National Academy of Medicine's Digital Health Action Collaborative, Becker's reported July 11.

— Google is testing its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot designed to answer medical questions, Med-PaLM 2, at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, The Wall Street Journal reported July 8.

— Researchers from Mayo Clinic plan to study whether the Apple Watch can help with early detection of atrial fibrillation, Becker's reported July 6.

— La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health System participated in a $54 million series D funding round June 27 for Flywheel, which analyzes medical imaging data via AI. The investment also featured Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NVentures, the venture capital arm of Nvidia, an AI company that's valued at more than $1 trillion.

— Two of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System's hospitals have been using voice technology from health tech firm Avia and Amazon's Alexa that allows patients to talk to nurses directly rather than hitting a call button, the Tampa Bay Times reported June 24.