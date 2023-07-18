Motiff Cancer Center's new hospital outfitted with Amazon Alexa

Motiff Cancer Center's new 10-story, 128-bed inpatient hospital will be outfitted with digitized notes to nurses and Amazon's Alexa, Tampa Bay Times reported July 18.

On July 31, the Tampa, Fla.-based cancer center will open its second inpatient hospital as it is outgrowing its 202-bed USF Hospital.

The new inpatient hospital will feature digital white boards that provide patients with updates on their health, Amazon's Alexa that will help patients control their room's settings and digitize notes to nurses.

"We built this hospital to solve our problems of today and our problems of tomorrow," Amanda Sangster, spokesperson for the cancer center told the publication.