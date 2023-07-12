19 health systems on Threads, Meta's new Twitter competitor

As hospitals and health systems are ever-present on social media, some have already made the jump to the newest platform, Threads, a Twitter competitor from Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms.

Threads, which debuted July 5, already has more than 100 million users, becoming the most rapidly downloaded app in history. Users set up accounts through their Instagram handles.

Here are some big health systems that have already joined the platform and started posting:

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Ascension (St. Louis)

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

Cleveland Clinic

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Houston Methodist

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

NYU Langone Health (New York City)

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

Rush University System for Health (Chicago)

Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

UCSF Health (San Francisco)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)