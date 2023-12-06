Where healthcare execs stand on generative AI

Fifty-eight percent of healthcare executives said their organization will implement or acquire a generative AI solution in 2024, according to a Dec. 6 KLAS report.
KLAS gathered insights from 66 healthcare executives to shed light on their present integration, upcoming initiatives and existing hurdles in relation to generative AI.
Six things to know from the report:
- According to the report, smaller organizations exhibit lower adoption rates, whereas larger organizations such as payers have already incorporated various generative AI tools from EHR vendors like Epic, as well as from companies such as Google, Nuance and OpenAI. KLAS noted that the heightened adoption among larger organizations is likely influenced by their greater resources.
- Only 25% of healthcare executives who participated in the report said their organizations have adopted a generative AI solution.
- Healthcare executives who intend to invest in generative AI said they are primarily driven by the goal of improving efficiency.
- Healthcare executives expressed enthusiasm for the possibilities offered by generative AI, but a significant portion of respondents said they remain uncertain about the specific areas within their organizations where they will implement AI.
- Among those with a defined strategy, the most common intent is to acquire generative AI solutions aimed at improving efficiency in tasks related to documentation, patient communication and workflow.
- Accuary, cost and security were listed at the top three challenges associated with generative AI.