Where healthcare execs stand on generative AI

Fifty-eight percent of healthcare executives said their organization will implement or acquire a generative AI solution in 2024, according to a Dec. 6 KLAS report.

KLAS gathered insights from 66 healthcare executives to shed light on their present integration, upcoming initiatives and existing hurdles in relation to generative AI.

Six things to know from the report:

According to the report, smaller organizations exhibit lower adoption rates, whereas larger organizations such as payers have already incorporated various generative AI tools from EHR vendors like Epic, as well as from companies such as Google, Nuance and OpenAI. KLAS noted that the heightened adoption among larger organizations is likely influenced by their greater resources.