Walgreens, Alphabet's Wing partner on OTC drug delivery by drones

Alphabet-owned Wing will deliver over-the-counter medicines and household essentials sold at Walgreens via drones, The Wall Street Journal reported April 7.

Starting April 7, Walgreens will stage drone deliveries from a store parking lot in the town of Little Elm, Texas.

How it works:

Customers can purchase drone-delivered products through Wing's app.



Walgreens team members will then fulfill customer orders, using a tablet to summon the drone once orders are completed.





The delivery items will be attached to lines dropped by hovering drones.



The drone will then reel in the line and fly to deliver the product to the customer.





Route planning and flight will be autonomous, but human pilots from Wing will oversee the operations.

Texas Health Resources, a network of nonprofit hospitals, also said it is in discussion to include Wing's drone delivery services for its first-aid kits and to ship medical supplies between facilities.