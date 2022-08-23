UNC Health hospital-at-home program honored for innovation

UNC Health Advanced Care at Home recently won the top innovation award from the North Carolina Healthcare Association.

The program, part of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health, cares for patients at home through a combination of in-person and virtual care, delivering services such as infusions, diagnostic tests, nurse evaluations and physician appointments.

"This care model allows patients to avoid certain risk factors inherent to traditional hospitalization, such as deconditioning and delirium or confusion," Meera Udayakumar, MD, medical director of Advanced Care at Home, stated in an Aug. 19 health system news release. "Additionally, this program also provides the care team insight into a patient's home situation, which can have a significant impact on their health."

Since launching in August 2021, the program has cared for 456 UNC Health patients.