UMass Memorial inks Google Cloud partnership

Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health is partnering with Google Cloud to harness the power of AI in enhancing accessibility to essential medications for chronic conditions, BNN reported March 6.

Through the partnership, UMass aims to transform the approach to providing essential medications for chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease, making them more accessible to patients, even in challenging circumstances.

For instance, UMass will use Google's data analytics and AI tools to identify good candidates for these medications, involving primary care physicians in the identification process.

This strategy is designed to individualize patient care and simplify medication management by incorporating virtual consultations and assistance from a specialized healthcare team, according to the outlet.

The project is anticipated to expand swiftly, potentially bringing positive outcomes to tens of thousands of patients, with a particular focus on those grappling with obesity.

In the future, UMass Memorial Health said it aims to extend the program's reach to address additional chronic conditions, using Google's analytics to enhance personalization of care and improve outcomes.