UCI Health, UC Investments launch $50M fund for healthcare innovation

The University of California Irvine Health and UC Investments are partnering to invest $50 million in healthcare innovation and digital health to improve patient care and public health.

The money will go toward healthcare technology that will make care more personal, accessible and reflect lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Dec. 16 news release.

UC Investments has invested more than $10 billion in healthcare innovation globally, according to the release.

"Southern California is a hotbed of innovation in healthcare technology and services," UCI Health CEO Chad Lefteris said. "Expanding patient access to care in novel ways and better managing chronic conditions are among the most pressing challenges facing the healthcare industry. Now is the time for UCI Health to also invest in the intellectual capital that will solve tomorrow's problems."