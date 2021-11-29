UC Davis Health, Amazon launch Cloud Innovation Center 

UC Davis Health is looking to improve digital health innovation and equity through launching a Cloud Innovation Center powered by Amazon Web Services, it announced Nov. 29.

The center will bring together physicians, students, patients and developers to exchange ideas and design and prototype ways to make healthcare more accessible and equitable.

Both Amazon and Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health staff will work to identify and define real-world challenges, working with organizations and the community to do so. Issues like inequitable access to care, remote patient care and discrepancies in technology are potential projects that the center may work on.

All results from projects will be published open source for others to learn from.

"We are committed to advancing digital-first and data-driven models of care to continue to provide exceptional patient care and experiences," said Keisuke Nakagawa, MD, executive director of the UC Davis Health Cloud Innovation Center and director of innovation for the Digital CoLab. "Our collaboration with Amazon Web Services will provide us with a tool to unlock the intrapreneurial spirit of our clinicians, patients, and developers in the region to provide a one-of-a-kind space where people who've never had a voice in healthcare will be the ones driving the thinking and innovation."