Tufts unveils AI-powered digital assistant for patients

Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine is launching an AI-powered digital personal assistant that will assist patients with determining the appropriate time and location to seek medical care.

The digital assistant, a Tufts' virtual-first initiative, will be launched through the MyTuftsMed mobile app later this year, according to a Feb. 20 news release from the health system.

With it, patients will be able to initiate on-demand conversations with a clinician regarding their symptoms and transition to in-person care if necessary.