Top remote patient monitoring companies, per health systems

Giles Bruce -

As hospitals and health systems turn to remote monitoring companies to care for patients in the home, their satisfaction levels with the vendors vary widely, a June 15 Avia Marketplace report found.

Here are the remote patient monitoring companies that got perfect five-star ratings from verified health system clients, according to the report (ranked by the number of five-star reviews):

1. Seamless MD

2. Procle Healthworks

3. Rimidi

4. Xealth

5. Life365

6. PeriGen

    HealthSnap

8. GetWell

    Validic

    Care Simple

11. Biofourmis

      Connect America

