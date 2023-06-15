Top remote patient monitoring companies, per health systems

As hospitals and health systems turn to remote monitoring companies to care for patients in the home, their satisfaction levels with the vendors vary widely, a June 15 Avia Marketplace report found.
Here are the remote patient monitoring companies that got perfect five-star ratings from verified health system clients, according to the report (ranked by the number of five-star reviews):
1. Seamless MD
2. Procle Healthworks
3. Rimidi
4. Xealth
5. Life365
6. PeriGen
HealthSnap
8. GetWell
Validic
Care Simple
11. Biofourmis
Connect America