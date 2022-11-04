Tampa General's $15M innovation hub looking to back more startups

TGH Innoventures, the technology and innovation arm of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, launched with $15 million in seed funding and is looking to invest in two more startups by the end of 2022, the Business Observer reported Nov. 2.

The innovation hub has invested in three startups since its launch in 2021 but is looking to increase its investments, collaborations and presence.

One way the health system is doing so is by creating a TGH Innovation Day, which would include workshops, collaborations and learning sessions.

According to Rachel Feinman, vice president of innovation at Tampa General, this event would help get employees across various departments excited about innovative solutions.

TGH Innoventures consists of an innovation lab that creates, tests and modifies ideas and tools; an accelerator program that helps early-stage startups; and a venture capital fund that supports healthcare entrepreneurs, scientists and administrators.