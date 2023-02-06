ShiftMed raises $200M

Digital healthcare staffing company ShiftMed has raised $200 million in a financing round led by Panoramic Ventures.

ShiftMed uses its cloud infrastructure to offer workforce management tools to health systems with the goal of increasing retention, creating part-time work and decreasing reliance on travel agencies.

The company's app is used by more than 350,000 nurses and aides, according to a Feb. 6 ShiftMed news release provided to Becker's.

"Healthcare providers continue to struggle with access to credentialed workers as patient needs and volume continues to rise," ShiftMed CEO Todd Walrath said in the release. "ShiftMed is positioned to provide health systems with a regulatory compliant W-2 solution that leverages local and part-time resources."