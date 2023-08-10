Sanford looks to gen AI, predictive models to alleviate administrative burdens

Sanford Fargo (N.D.) Medical Center is applying predictive models and risk stratification to its electronic medical record to inform clinical decision-making, Susan Jarvis, vice president of operations of the health system, told Becker's.

"Our data analytics team has created algorithms to help our providers better understand patients that might be at risk for Type 2 diabetes to intervene sooner, or high-risk women who should have mammograms earlier than the recommended age," Ms. Jarvis said. "If our providers can intervene sooner, we can improve the health of our patients and prevent more severe outcomes."

The health system is also using predictive analytics to schedule clinical staff based on patient demand forecasting and leveraging automation for "non-value-added work" so teams can focus on patient care.

The aim, according to Ms. Jarvis, is to help alleviate administrative burdens, improve employee satisfaction, and strengthen recruitment and retention efforts.

"As we look to the future, Sanford Health remains committed to investing in innovative technology, including generative AI, to build a more resilient workforce and improve the healthcare experience for the patients," she told Becker's.