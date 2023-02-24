Saint Luke expands home-based care program

Saint Luke's Health System is expanding its home-based care program to serve patients of Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital, both based in Kansas City, Mo.

The program, dubbed Hospital In Your Home, is partnering with at-home acute care company Medically Home to expand the technology to other Saint Luke facilities, according to a Feb. 20 release from Saint Luke's.

Hospital In Your Home, launched in July 2022, provides home-based care to patients with conditions such as congestive heart failure, pneumonia, gastroenteritis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The move, according to the health system, will provide patients with higher satisfaction.