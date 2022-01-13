Rush chief analytics officer leaves for healthcare software startup

Bala Hota, MD, former vice president and chief analytics officer at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, has joined healthcare software company Tendo Systems as its senior vice president and chief informatics officer.

Dr. Hota completed his internal medicine residency and a fellowship in infectious diseases at Rush, according to a Jan. 12 news release. In 2014, he became the system's chief research information officer. He went on to serve as its associate chief medical officer and then chief analytics officer before leaving the system in December. He also co-led the Chicago Public Health Data Hub, an effort to improve public health surveillance during the pandemic.

Tendo has developed a scalable platform and healthcare-specific applications that provide more connected and consumer-friendly experiences for patients and clinicians throughout the care cycle.

"Joining Tendo is an opportunity to make an even bigger impact by working across health systems to transform the care journey for more patients," Dr. Hota said. "By working with a select set of early customers, Tendo is creating a space for all of us to deeply understand the complex issues impacting patient experience and collaborate to better solve those challenges. We all know the patient experience needs to be better, and Tendo is charting the path forward."