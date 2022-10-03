Rady Children's partners with data company to launch pediatric genomic screening

San Diego-based Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine has partnered with healthcare data company PlumeCare RWE to create a pilot program that will screen newborns for 400 genetic diseases.

The program, BeginNGS, will use rapid whole genome sequencing to diagnose and identify treatment options for genetic conditions before symptoms begin, according to a Oct. 3 press release.

Once a diagnosis is made, the program will use Genome-to-Treatment, a tool that provides immediate treatment guidelines for physicians to help them understand genetic conditions and available treatment options.

"Partnering with PlumCare represents a vital step toward ending the diagnostic and therapeutic odyssey for children with treatable genetic diseases around the world," said Stephen Kingsmore, MD, president and CEO of Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine. "By expanding beyond the borders of the United States, PlumCare's participation supports our important focus on including diverse international populations."

The program will screen about 1,000 newborns in Greece.