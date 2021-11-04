Providence taps new exec to lead innovation center's product, technology incubation push 

The Providence Innovation Group, a health innovation center within Renton, Wash.-based Providence, named Andy Chu its senior vice president of product and technology incubation, Providence said Nov. 3.

In his new role, Mr. Chu will oversee the incubation of digital healthcare products and software-as-a-service tools into commercial offerings for healthcare systems.

Mr. Chu has more than 20 years of leadership experience in career management, consumer messaging and enterprise software industries, including Microsoft and various startups. As senior vice president of product and technology incubation, he will report to Aaron Martin, executive vice president and chief digital officer of Providence, according to a news release.

The Providence Digital Innovation Group has commercialized three technologies and comprises a team of software engineers, marketers and investors who work with the health system's clinical and operational teams to develop technologies and products.

In 2017, Providence Digital Innovation Group spun out Xealth, which lets clinicians prescribe and monitor digital health content, apps and services similarly to how they manage medications or orders. The next spinout was women's health technology company Wildflower Health in 2018, followed by DexCare, a digital platform for managing health system care capacity, in March 2021.