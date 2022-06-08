Providence combines existing investments to create a analytics company

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has launched a new analytics software company that combines the capabilities and technologies of six companies to focus on population health and revenue cycle management tools for providers and payers.

The company dubbed Advata will combine Providence's existing investments and acquisitions including KenSci, Colburn Hill Group, Alphalytics, Lumedic, Quiviq and MultiScale to sell software products that provide clinical decision support and back-office management, according to a June 8 press release.

"Providence has been on a journey to transform health care through innovation, and Advata is a culmination of this important work," said Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEOof Providence. "It represents our belief that when you pair data science with responsible artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and other technological advancements, you can better support clinicians at the bedside and in clinics, improve patient outcomes, and decrease overall healthcare costs."

Advata will use insights and data to create workflows that help emergency departments, operating rooms and revenue cycles.