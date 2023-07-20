Oschner to rollout ChatGPT model next month

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health is preparing to roll out a limited ChatGPT technology that can help its clinicians answer emails, The Advocate reported July 20.

Denise Basow, MD, Ochsner Health's chief digital officer told the publication this roll out will also be used for "operational tasks on the business side, such as patient billing management."

"Our clinical teams are doing so many non-value-added tasks, like so many things that are just below their pay grade," said Dr. Basow said. "All of these things are designed to just automate as much of that as possible and let them do the things, the high-level clinical work, that they're really good at. That's true whether we're talking about nurses or physicians or advanced practice providers."

Dr. Basow said that the health system will closely monitor ChatGPT as it can still fabricate some answers.

"We would never send out a message that was not reviewed by a clinician," Dr. Basow said. "It's not taking the task away. It's making it a little bit easier. Right now, for clinical applications, you can't leave it on its own."