NYC Health + Hospitals combating maternal mortality disparities using VR

NYC Health + Hospitals co-developed a virtual reality technology with VR clinical training company Health Scholars to help obstetrician-gynecologists detect and address rare but life-threatening health conditions during labor and delivery.

The hospital will invest in 22 VR headsets that will transport providers to a labor and delivery suite where they can virtually interact with their patient and team members using voice communications and real-time interactions, according to a June 16 press release.

During the simulation training, providers are required to direct a clinical team to perform all appropriate managements, according to their hospital's protocol. Once they're finished, providers will receive a brief of the patient, just as they would receive in real life through a patient's chart.

The VR training builds upon the health system's commitment to combating maternal mortality disparities present among people of color.

"We must do right by all expecting families and close the significant pregnancy-related health disparities that Black and brown moms face," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "By investing in technology to train health care providers on how to safely deliver babies in life-threatening scenarios, we are ensuring that all expecting parents and babies have access to the quality care they deserve."