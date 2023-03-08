NTx names former Dell and IBM leader CEO

Life sciences company NTx has named Jamie Coffin, PhD, a former leader at Dell and IBM, its new CEO.

Most recently, Dr. Coffin served as president and chief operating officer at Sema4, a health information company focusing on genomic testing. Dr. Coffin's appointment comes as NTx looks to explore new partnerships and commercialize its in-vitro product line, according to a March 8 NTx news release shared with Becker's.

During his four-year tenure at Sema4, the company grew from 300 to over 1,000 employees.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Coffin served as a vice president of the global healthcare and life sciences businesses at both Dell Technologies and IBM.

"NTx's novel technology has the potential to transform the way modern therapeutics are developed and accessed around the world," Dr. Coffin said in the release. "I am excited to be on board and look forward to building on the already stellar team and expanding the company's global footprint through strategic business and clinical partnerships."