Northwell launches platform to create AI startups

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health partnered with startup studio Aegis Ventures to launch a platform to create healthcare-focused artificial intelligence companies.

The platform, called Ascertain, aims to develop and commercialize healthcare AI startups that improve care quality and access, according to an April 12 news release.

Ascertain will give its portfolio companies access to Northwell's datasets and capital resources, as well as expert teams specializing in medicine, business, technology and product development.

"Ascertain brings a unique structure, an innovative approach and a compelling vision to create breakthrough healthcare AI companies that are set up for success," Michael Dowling, Northwell's president and CEO, said in the release. "We are all driven by the idea that everyone deserves access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. Our aim is clear: to find new, cost-efficient ways to create and accelerate companies that deliver real, equitable solutions."

Ascertain plans to launch multiple companies in 2022 focusing on maternal health, clinical AI tools and chronic disease detection and management, according to the release.