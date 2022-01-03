New Hampshire launches mobile crisis units for mental health needs

All New Hampshire mental health centers will now have a mobile crisis unit designed to work as an ambulance for mental health patients and needs, according to New Hampshire Public Radio.

The NH Rapid Response Access Point phone number went live Jan. 1 and will work to reduce the number of mental health patients coming into New Hampshire's emergency rooms.

People who call the number will receive over-the-phone support to help them navigate through their mental health crisis. The phone support also includes referrals to outpatient services or, if necessary, the dispatching of a mobile crisis unit.