Nebraska Medicine joins $10M funding round for virtual healthcare startup

Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine participated in a series A $10 million funding round for virtual care startup Nudj Health.

Nudj Health delivers telehealth interventions to help improve patients' mental health and social determinants of health, encourage necessary and healthy lifestyle changes and drive positive patient outcomes, according to an April 13 press release.

"Nebraska Medicine invested in Nudj Health because of the company's mission and because the leadership team has a proven track record of scaling a virtual healthcare business," said Michael Ash, MD, executive vice president and chief transformation officer of Nebraska Medicine. "They know how to seamlessly partner with a provider's staff, understand the nuances and complexities of the provider workflow and integrate with provider electronic medical records."

The funding round was led by Nebraska Medicine, Teal Ventures, HIP and Cohn Family Trust.