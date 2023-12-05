Mayo Clinic Platform inks new partnership

Mayo Clinic Platform, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's ecosystem for innovators, is teaming up with a new company to minimize the cost, time and risk associated with medtech regulatory compliance.

The Mayo Clinic Platform will integrate with 3Aware's aiSurveillance solution that uses AI to automate post-market clinical follow-up on medical devices, according to a Dec. 5 news release from 3Aware.

The aim of the partnership is to enhance medical device safety and performance while making compliance easier.