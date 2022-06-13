Mayo Clinic partners with BD to access de-identified patient data

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has partnered with med tech company Becton, Dickinson and Co. to give the company access to its de-identified data from 10 million patients to create new products.

Using AI and machine learning, BD will use Mayo Clinic's Platform_Discover, a de-identified data set platform, to generate insights into the patient experience using real-world data, according to a June 13 press release. The aim is to help BD refine its existing products and develop new ones that can reach patients' unmet needs.

Using the data, BD will also analyze how to make more accurate predictions related to device use in order to increase efficiency for new clinical trials and to generate evidence.

The company will also apply the data to support new claims for its products and streamline medical device regulatory submissions.

"Our next generation analytical tools and curated de-identified patient data create a dynamic, privacy-protected environment for discovery that few in the industry can provide," said Steven Bethke, vice president for product portfolio of Mayo Clinic Platform. "Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover enables medical technology leaders such as BD to derive key insights as they develop solutions for their customers and patients as quickly and safely as possible."

Mayo Clinic's Platform_Discover contains structured and unstructured data, images, 1.2 billion lab test results, 3 million echocardiograms and more than 640 million clinical notes.