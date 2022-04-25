Mayo Clinic partners with AI startup to co-develop precision medicine

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic signed a research agreement with an AI company to co-develop precision oncology medicine tools.

Mayo Clinic partnered with South Korea-based AI company Vuno to develop AI and machine learning for more precise diagnosis, prognosis and treatment stratification in cancer, according to an April 25 press release.

The collaborative agreement will combine Mayo Clinic's AI research, clinical expertise and resources with Vuno's AI research and development capabilities to create a broad spectrum of predictive and prognostic biomarkers.

The biomarkers aim to help make therapeutic decisions, which will improve the quality of cancer patient care.