Mayo Clinic names leaders of new biotech innovation hub

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic named two leaders for its Discovery Oasis biotech innovation hub set to be built next to its hospital in Phoenix, Ariz.

Steven Lester, MD, a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic, will serve as the medical director for Discovery Oasis. Aric Bopp, an economic development leader who most recently worked at Arizona State University, will serve as executive director, according to a June 29 Mayo Clinic news release.

Mayo Clinic submitted a zoning application with Phoenix in March to build the 3.3 million-square-foot innovation hub in March. The facility will include research and development, medical equipment manufacturing and outpatient treatment. The price of the facility was not disclosed.

"At Mayo Clinic, acting as a global leader in transforming medicine is central to our vision as an organization," Dr. Lester said in the news release. "Empowering intersections between Mayo experts and top healthcare disruptors can transform how we care for patients at Mayo Clinic and beyond."