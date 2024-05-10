Mayo Clinic develops 'digital omics' in EHRs

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic plans to focus on "digital omics," bringing patients' genetic data into EHRs for more personalized treatment.

This digital approach is part of the health system's overall "omics" strategy that will also focus on rare diseases, genetic testing and new technologies to study cell functioning, relying on artificial intelligence to analyze massive datasets.

"We are living in a transformative time where big data and AI will create tremendous opportunities for improving how we prevent and care for disease," said Konstantinos Lazaridis, MD, the Carlson and Nelson Endowed Executive Director for Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine, in a May 9 statement.

Digital omics will entail making all this data available to clinicians in EHRs, including the health system's huge Tapestry genomics study, through data governance and standardized definitions. Mayo Clinic is also developing AI algorithms to identify primary care patients who might benefit from genetic testing.