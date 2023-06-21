Mayo Clinic-accelerated AI company completes seed round

AccurKardia, a medical software company using artificial intelligence that the Mayo Clinic selected for its accelerator program, raised $2.7 million in seed funding.

The company was selected to join Rochester, Minn.-based health system's third cohort of the Platform_Accelerate program. Through the partnership, AccurKardia gained access to Mayo Clinic's data sets, validation frameworks, clinical workflow planning and mentorship, according to a June 20 AccurKardia news release.

The company focused on delivering the interpretation of electrocardiograms.

"With advances in AI, edge computing capabilities, and ubiquitous connectivity, a perfect storm is brewing to deliver planetary-scale tech-enabled healthcare. Our team is primed to develop groundbreaking, life-changing software to interact with clinical and consumer wearables," Sadeq Ali, co-founder, chief people officer and chief technology officer of AccurKardia, said in the release.