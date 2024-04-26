Mayo, AdventHealth, Emory: 6 Big Tech health system partnerships

Health systems continue to embrace Big Tech to advance their work in artificial intelligence and other digital technologies. Here are six partnerships Becker's reported on in the past month.

1. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is the first health system in the U.S. to implement Epic on a large scale on Mac platforms, and the move has had substantial cost savings and environmental benefits, its chief technology officer told Becker's for an April 25 story.

2. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health and Amazon said April 17 they developed Project Heal, which uses generative AI to counter health misinformation.

3. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth said April 17 it is participating in two initiatives that focus on implementing and developing AI responsibly and safely, including a collaboration with Microsoft on the Trustworthy and Responsible AI Network.

4. Microsoft said April 15 it is working with Renton, Wash.-based Providence to use AI to scan massive amounts of patient data to improve cancer care.

5. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care is expanding an AI co-pilot from Microsoft's Nuance to thousands of physicians to lighten their "cognitive load," a health system leader told Becker's for a March 29 story.

6. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's partnership with Google and its Vertex AI suite serves as a primary component for the health system's in-house AI factory, MITSloan reported March 27.