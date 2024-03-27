Mayo embraces 'citizen development' for AI

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is taking a different approach with AI and is leaning into its clinicians so that they can develop their own AI capabilities, MITSloan reported March 27.

Mayo supports its clinicians and administrators in cultivating their individual AI capabilities through an initiative the health system calls "citizen development."

"If you want to leverage AI, the people with the domain knowledge need to be able to leverage the tools," Ajai Sehgal, chief data and analytics officer of Mayo, told the news outlet.

Additionally, Mayo has several other ways it finds success with AI.

For example, Mr. Sehgal says his team of 60, which focuses on AI, technology and data empowerment, worked with Mayo's IT team to develop an "AI factory." This factory serves as a platform for building applications.

Mayo also has a partnership with Google, and its Vertex AI suite, which serves as a primary component for the AI factory.

This platform uses a toolkit for collecting essential regulatory information regarding AI. It helps Mayo to understand what is needed if they are seeking approval from the FDA or other regulatory entities for proposed use cases of the technology.