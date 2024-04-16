Providence, Microsoft apply generative AI to cancer care

Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Microsoft are using artificial intelligence to scan massive amounts of patient data to improve cancer care.

Generative AI from Microsoft summarizes unstructured data from test results, imaging and EHRs into a readable, text-based format for busy oncologists.

"The last hope of our profession may well be AI-assisted curation of information streams that converge in the exam room," said Providence medical oncologist Rom Leidner, MD, in an April 15 Microsoft news release. "[W]e appear to be at the doorstep of a transformative technology capable of handling the data streams we foresee in next-gen medical science."

During a typical 15- to 20-minute appointment, Dr. Leidner would have to open about 20 files on his computer to find labs, treatment orders, insurance forms and other key information on a patient. Physicians might spend their weekends doing all this copying and pasting ahead of time. AI can now do it in near real time.

The technology is also helping Providence's genomics program and match oncology patients with clinical trials, boosting precision cancer care at the 51-hospital system.